Meghan Loses Pre-Trial Hearing!

Meghan Markle will pay more than $87,000 towards the Mail on Sunday's legal costs for a pre-trial hearing which she lost in May.

Markle is suing the newspaper after it published extracts from a private letter sent to her father.

Business Insider reports that Markle claimed the newspaper acted dishonestly.

But that claim was struck out by the High Court after it was deemed irrelevant to the lawsuit.

She has asked the court to prevent the Mail on Sunday from publishing the names of five friends who defended her in an anonymous interview with People last year.

Markle's application to prevent the paper from reporting the names of the friends was the subject of a new court hearing on Wednesday.