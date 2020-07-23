Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘What a way to run a country’ – Government delays Leicester lockdown decision
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
‘What a way to run a country’ – Government delays Leicester lockdown decision

‘What a way to run a country’ – Government delays Leicester lockdown decision

The mayor of Leicester says he’s angry after the Government delayed itsdecision on lifting the city’s lockdown.

The mayor was expected to be informedof the Government’s decision on Thursday, and heard nothing.

Restrictions wereoriginally put in place by the Health Secretary on June 29 after a spike inCovid-19 infections.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Leicester Leicester City and unitary authority area in England

'What a way to run a country': Leicester mayor attacks government's delayed decision on lifting lockdown

 Review of restrictions imposed on Midlands city at end of June was due today
Independent

Coronavirus: Oldham brings in tougher lockdown restrictions after spike in cases

 Measures aimed at avoiding local lockdown as seen in Leicester
Independent
Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third [Video]

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Man Utd win to qualify for Champions League at Leicester's expense

 Manchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'What a way to run a country': Leicester mayor attacks government's delayed decision on lifting lockdown

Review of restrictions imposed on Midlands city at end of June was due today
Independent - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Recite Hanuman Chalisa to eradicate coronavirus': BJP MP Pragya Thakur [Video]

'Recite Hanuman Chalisa to eradicate coronavirus': BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur shared a mantra to eradicate Covid-19. The MP from Bhopal released a video on twitter. She spoke on the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan & Covid in the video. She said, “There is a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:14Published
U.S. sends thousands of coronavirus face masks to Thailand despite no cases for two months [Video]

U.S. sends thousands of coronavirus face masks to Thailand despite no cases for two months

The U.S. government has sent thousands of Covid-19 face masks to rural Thailand - despite the country not having any cases for two months. The representative of the US embassy delivered the Covid-10..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:35Published
PM Modi extends sympathies to flood-affected families of Northeastern India [Video]

PM Modi extends sympathies to flood-affected families of Northeastern India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony for Manipur Water Supply Project extended his sympathies to all affected families of Northeastern India who are facing double..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published