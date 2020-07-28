Global  
 

Endangered Tigers Are Making a Comeback
Endangered Tigers Are Making a Comeback According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), tigers have seen a resurgence in their numbers.

Around three-quarters of the population, between 2,600 and 3,350 tigers, is in India.

The BBC adds that Nepal's tiger count has jumped from 121 to 235 in just under ten years.

Increased tiger sightings have also been reported in China, Bhutan and Russia.

According to the BBC, there were only about 3,200 wild tigers worldwide in 2010.

WWF UK regional manager Becci May says threats to the animal, such as loss of habitat and poaching, remain.

She adds that government support is needed to help with conservation efforts.

Becci May, via Radio 1 Newsbeat Becci May, via Radio 1 Newsbeat

