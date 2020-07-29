Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA successfully launched its Perseverance rover to Mars.
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:03s - Published
NASA successfully launched its Perseverance rover to Mars.
NASA successfully launched its Perseverance rover to Mars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NASA sends Perseverance rover to Mars in stunning launch

Folks, we're off to Mars again!  After a successful launch on Thursday morning at 7:50 a.m. ET,...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraFOXNews.comNewsyTechCrunchengadgetCTV NewsIndiaTimes


NASA's Perseverance rover has lifted off and begun its 7-month journey to Mars — but the launch is not over yet

NASA's Perseverance rover has lifted off and begun its 7-month journey to Mars — but the launch is not over yet · NASA's newest Mars rover, Perseverance, lifted off from its launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida,...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


NASA is launching its $2.4 billion Perseverance Mars rover on Thursday. The nuclear-powered robot will test technologies astronauts need on the red planet.

NASA is launching its $2.4 billion Perseverance Mars rover on Thursday. The nuclear-powered robot will test technologies astronauts need on the red planet. · NASA is about to send its next rover to Mars: a nuclear-powered robot called Perseverance. ·...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

Greg_MarineLab

DEMAND action to curb climate change 🦐🦀 RT @SkyNews: Blast off! 🚀 NASA has successfully launched its new Perseverance rover to Mars, beginning a mission to search for signs of al… 3 seconds ago

NorouziKianoush

kianoush norouzi RT @WIREDScience: NASA just successfully launched its new Perseverance rover on a six-month journey to Mars. The new rover is its biggest,… 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Upgraded NASA rover on mission to Mars [Video]

Upgraded NASA rover on mission to Mars

NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:07Published
Mars rover 'Perseverance' launches [Video]

Mars rover 'Perseverance' launches

The Mars rover Perseverance is on its way to the red planet. It blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida around 5 o'clock this morning.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
NASA's Mars rover will use a sky crane to land [Video]

NASA's Mars rover will use a sky crane to land

Getting a Mars rover into space is the easy part– it’s the landing that's tough

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:59Published