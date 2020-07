Johns Hopkins Receives $35M In Funding For COVID-19 Blood Plasma Trials Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:24s - Published 2 minutes ago Johns Hopkins Receives $35M In Funding For COVID-19 Blood Plasma Trials Johns Hopkins researchers have received over $30 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense for two nationwide clinical trials to test the effectiveness of a convalescent blood plasma outpatient treatment. 0

