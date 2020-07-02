Arnold Schwarzenegger Turns 73
Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:56s - Published
1 week ago
Happy Birthday!
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Katherine Schwarzenegger, the 64-year-old journalist's eldest child with ex-husband Arnold...
AceShowbiz - Published
2 weeks ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger's gonna like this ... all operating gyms in Los Angeles County are now...
TMZ.com - Published
on July 2, 2020
Actress Kelly Preston died after a two year battle with breast cancer. She acted in various TV shows,...
NPR - Published
on July 13, 2020
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Happy Birthday, Arnold Schwarzenegger! Happy Birthday, Arnold Schwarzenegger! Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger was born on July 30, 1947, and turns 73. He was born in Thal, Styria. The former bodybuilder won Mr. Universe at the age of 20. He is.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago
Movie fan makes wacky 'Predator' motorcycle helmets in Thailand A movie fanatic makes custom-designed motorcycle helmets based on the Predator monster.
Suriyan Tantemsin, 40, started the unique business after losing his job as an art teacher when the school was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:15 Published 3 weeks ago