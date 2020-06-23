A U.S. appeals court on Thursday agreed to rehear arguments that could potentially lead to the reopening of the case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump 's former national security adviser.

Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday agreed to rehear arguments over whether the judge assigned to the criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, must grant a request to dismiss it.

A potential blow to Trump, who celebrated June 24th 2-1 decision by a three-judge panel that ruled in favor of Flynn and the Trump administration.

That ruling said U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington had to grant the Justice Department's motion to clear Flynn.

The D.C.

Circuit Court panel said Sullivan was intruding on the Justice Department's authority to decide which cases it pursues.

Sullivan asked the full court to reconsider the panel's ruling, saying the Justice Department's dropping of its own case against Flynn was unprecedented and had to be carefully scrutinized.

Flynn was one of several former Trump aides charged under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

Both he and Trump later accused the FBI of setting him up.

Democrats have said the Flynn case is an example of Attorney General William Barr improperly meddling to help Trump's allies.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said it would hold an oral argument on Aug.

11.