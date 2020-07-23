Global  
 

Lee, Lowndes, Pontotoc, Noxubee counties among several to follow strict safety measures
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Lee, Lowndes, Pontotoc, Noxubee counties among several to follow strict safety measures
July 30, 2020
Mandatory mask order.

Governor tate reeves added more local counties to a mandatory mask order.

Wtva's alyssa martin joins us with a look at how many more people will soon fall under that mandate.

The announcement came late this afternoon during the governor's coronavirus news conference.

He added eight more counties across the state, but four of them are in our area.

He said he increased focus more participation we can and we wil emerge from the virus ms are stepping up the new counties added are lee, lowndes, noxubee and pontotoc.

They will soon join five other counties already under a mask mandate by the governor -- calhoun, grenada, montgomery, winston and yalobusha.

" with these additional 8, that's 37 counties in our state that now are under a mask mandate, as a reminder we strongly encourage every mississippian to wear a mask when you go out in public.."

The new mask mandate for the four new counties will not take effect until monday morning at eight.

Once in effect, people will be required to wear a mask at public gatherings and while shopping.

Alyssa martin, w-t-v-a nine news.




