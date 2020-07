Toronto Raptors Update Jerseys With BLM-Inspired Messages Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:46s - Published 7 minutes ago Toronto Raptors Update Jerseys With BLM-Inspired Messages Over a dozen Toronto Raptors will be updating their jerseys with protest slogans inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement at the restart of the NBA season. 0

