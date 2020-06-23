Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rep. John Lewis is laid to rest at South View Cemetery
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Rep. John Lewis is laid to rest at South View Cemetery

Rep. John Lewis is laid to rest at South View Cemetery

Following Representative John Lewis’s funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the congressman's body is laid to rest at South View Cemetery.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

Former President Jimmy Carter sends letter to be read at John Lewis' funeral

 Former President Jimmy Carter said Georgians remember John Lewis as a "neighbor, friend and representative."
 
USATODAY.com

Tybre Faw met his hero two years ago. Today, the 12-year-old read John Lewis' favorite poem at his funeral.

 Tybre Faw, 12, read John Lewis' favorite poem, "Invictus," at the late congressman's funeral in Atlanta Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Former president Bill Clinton remembers John Lewis as working for his 'beloved community'

 Former President Bill Clinton remembered John Lewis as a man who worked for his community.
 
USATODAY.com

Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

Watch Live: Obama to Give Eulogy at John Lewis Funeral

 The civil rights leader is being laid to rest in Atlanta, the city he represented in Congress for more than three decades.
NYTimes.com

'Emmett Till was my George Floyd,' John Lewis says in posthumous New York Times op-ed

 The late Rep. John Lewis published an op-ed in the New York Times Thursday morning, the day of his funeral service in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com

Ebenezer Baptist Church (Atlanta, Georgia) Ebenezer Baptist Church (Atlanta, Georgia) Church in Atlanta, United States

Rayshard Brooks mourned at historic Atlanta church [Video]

Rayshard Brooks mourned at historic Atlanta church

[NFA] More than 200 friends and family members filled the pews of an historic Atlanta church on Tuesday for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot twice in the back by Atlanta police outside of a fast-food restaurant on June 12. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How to Watch John Lewis’ Funeral Service in Atlanta (Video)

How to Watch John Lewis’ Funeral Service in Atlanta (Video) John Lewis, the celebrated civil-rights movement leader and congressman, will be honored at one final...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this

KristenEnglenz

Kristen Englenz “Let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide.” A final gift from a living saint on the… https://t.co/fS2mQMhhKO 11 seconds ago

shongables

shon gables cbs46 RT @CBSEveningNews: COMING UP: @NorahODonnell reports from Atlanta where civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis was laid to rest Thur… 22 seconds ago

ahogan1221

AngelCakes RT @AmercnApplePie: John Lewis needs our voices more now than ever. As he is being eulogized & laid to rest...the president wants to suppre… 41 seconds ago

Mark_Kawada

Mark Kawada RT @KevinLevin: I spent my afternoon talking with teachers and the broader public about the history of Confederate monuments and whether th… 41 seconds ago

Jawahir222

Sahra RT @NAACP_LDF: Fact: Neither President Trump nor the DOJ has the authority to delay the election. As our champion of voting rights is lai… 44 seconds ago

KevinLevin

Kevin M. Levin I spent my afternoon talking with teachers and the broader public about the history of Confederate monuments and wh… https://t.co/eIcD6xbLBD 53 seconds ago

SharfnerL

L. Sharfner RT @PhilipRucker: On the day John Lewis is laid to rest with a plea in NYT oped for all Americans to protect the right to vote because it i… 54 seconds ago

prmurp

Patrick Murphy RT @RepSheenBean: On the day that John Lewis was laid to rest, we came to Jefferson City to push for real criminal justice. We was approach… 56 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Laid To Rest [Video]

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Laid To Rest

After days of tributes, civil rights icon John Lewis was laid to rest Thursday with three former presidents in attendance and thousands of mourners around the country watching and paying their..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:18Published
John Lewis Speaks on Protests in Posthumous Op-Ed: ‘Emmett Till Was My George Floyd’ [Video]

John Lewis Speaks on Protests in Posthumous Op-Ed: ‘Emmett Till Was My George Floyd’

In the essay, published on the day of his funeral, the civil rights icon noted that millions around the world came together to “demand respect for human dignity.”

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:20Published
Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis [Video]

Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis

Former President George W. Bush Among Leaders Attending Funeral For Congressman John Lewis

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 06:15Published