Rep. John Lewis is laid to rest at South View Cemetery

Following Representative John Lewis’s funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta , the congressman's body is laid to rest at South View Cemetery.

Rayshard Brooks mourned at historic Atlanta church [NFA] More than 200 friends and family members filled the pews of an historic Atlanta church on Tuesday for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot twice in the back by Atlanta police outside of a fast-food restaurant on June 12. Freddie Joyner has more.

The late Rep. John Lewis published an op-ed in the New York Times Thursday morning, the day of his funeral service in Atlanta.

The civil rights leader is being laid to rest in Atlanta, the city he represented in Congress for more than three decades.

Former President Bill Clinton remembered John Lewis as a man who worked for his community.

Former President Jimmy Carter said Georgians remember John Lewis as a "neighbor, friend and representative."

John Lewis, the celebrated civil-rights movement leader and congressman, will be honored at one final...