Breonna on cover of O

of her magazine "o."
Instead... she is yielding it to slain louisville native breonna taylor.
the september cover of "o magazine" features a picture of taylor.
Winfrey posted on twitter quote: we have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice.
And that is why breonna taylor is on the cover of o magazine."
Taylor was shot to death in her apartment back in march by three louisville police officers executing a no-knock warrant.
Her death has sparked outrage and protests across the country.
