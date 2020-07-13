Global  
 

Breonna on cover of O
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Breonna on cover of O
story at 5p
0
C1 3 of her magazine "o."

Instead... she is yielding it to slain louisville native breonna taylor.

L3: abc 36 news white breonna taylor on cover of "o" magazine first time in 20 years oprah is not on th ... the september cover of "o magazine" features a picture of taylor.

Winfrey posted on twitter quote: we have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice.

And that is why breonna taylor is on the cover of o magazine."

Taylor was shot to death in her apartment back in march by three louisville police officers executing a no-knock warrant.

Her death has sparked outrage and protests across the country.




