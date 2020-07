Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 132 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Countywide Cases Rise To 7,850 The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 132 new Coronavirus cases Thursday out of 1,800 test results, and one additional death.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Orders Masks Statewide Amid Virus Surge Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a conflict with Republican legislative leaders who oppose such a requirement and..