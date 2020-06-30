Global  
 

Ric Bucher: Clippers need to demonstrate they are better than the Lakers in tonight's matchup
In tonight's NBA opener, the Clippers will matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers.

Both teams will have much to prove, but for Ric Bucher, the Clippers will need to demonstrate that they are the best team in the West.

