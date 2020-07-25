Cauliflower Mac ‘N' Cheese - The Ultimate Keto Diet Comfort Food

Thought your favorite comfort foods were off the menu when you started the keto diet?

Think again!

With this recipe for Cauliflower Mac ‘N' Cheese, you no longer have to miss that cheesy, homey goodness.

Bite-sized florets of cauliflower sub in for the pasta, and with Cheddar, Gruyere, and Parmesan cheeses plus heavy cream and an amazing spice blend, you won't notice the absence of carb-heavy pasta.

And the best part – ONLY 6G NET CARBS so it fits right into your diet!

Find the full recipe plus 199 more low-carb favorites in the new book 200 Under 20g Net Carbs.

Staying within your daily carb limit has never been easier!

Https://bit.ly/2X6PF9R