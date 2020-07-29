Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias exits the Dominican Republic
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Tropical Storm Isaias exits the Dominican Republic

Tropical Storm Isaias exits the Dominican Republic

Tropical Storm Isaias has made landfall in the Dominican Republic and is now moving to its north, its maximum wind speed remained the same at 60 mph and continues to move toward the NW at 20 mph.

