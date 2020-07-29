|
|
|
|
Tropical Storm Isaias exits the Dominican Republic
|
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Tropical Storm Isaias exits the Dominican Republic
Tropical Storm Isaias has made landfall in the Dominican Republic and is now moving to its north, its maximum wind speed remained the same at 60 mph and continues to move toward the NW at 20 mph.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is battering Puerto Rico, still about 160km west southwest of Ponce, and is...
SBS - Published
Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times
|
Florida could see heavy rain and strong winds from a system that is expected to become Tropical Storm...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •Seattle Times
|
From 28/07/2020 to 30/07/2020, a Tropical Storm (maximum wind speed of 102 km/h) ISAIAS-20 was active...
GDACS - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|