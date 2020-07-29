Tropical Storm Isaias exits the Dominican Republic Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:37s - Published 2 minutes ago Tropical Storm Isaias exits the Dominican Republic Tropical Storm Isaias has made landfall in the Dominican Republic and is now moving to its north, its maximum wind speed remained the same at 60 mph and continues to move toward the NW at 20 mph. 0

