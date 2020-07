Harris proud of Cardiff squad Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:27s - Published 3 minutes ago Harris proud of Cardiff squad Neil Harris said he's proud of his Cardiff side for their performance in the second-leg of the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, the Welsh side won 2-1 but lost out to Fulham 3-2 on aggregate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this