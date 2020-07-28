Global  
 

Florida lawmakers react to President Trump's suggestion to delay 2020 election
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Florida lawmakers react to President Trump's suggestion to delay 2020 election

Florida lawmakers react to President Trump's suggestion to delay 2020 election

Florida lawmakers are reacting after President Donald Trump suggested delaying the 2020 presidential election in a tweet on Thursday.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court [Video]

Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday agreed to rehear arguments that could potentially lead to the reopening of the case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Trump, Fauci encourage plasma donation

 President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci joined together to plea with those who have recovered from coronavirus to donate their plasma. (July 30)
 
USATODAY.com

Republicans to Trump: You can't delay 2020 election

 Top Republicans reject the US president's suggestion that November's vote be put back.
BBC News

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Upgraded NASA rover on mission to Mars [Video]

Upgraded NASA rover on mission to Mars

NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earth's planetary neighbor. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published

Man fires 'warning shots' in Miami hotel lobby after telling guests 'you all aren't social distancing'

 A man was arrested in Florida after firing "four warning shots" and telling a mother and her son that they weren't social distancing in a hotel lobby.
USATODAY.com

Massive Tropical Storm Isaias may reach parts of Florida by this weekend

 Tropical Storm Isaias, now lashing Puerto Rico with wind and rain, is expected to be near hurricane strength as it approaches Florida's coast.
USATODAY.com

Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed [Video]

Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed

Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed President Donald Trump made the suggestion in a series of tweets on Thursday morning. Donald Trump, via Twitter Trump has made claims of fraudulent mail-in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
