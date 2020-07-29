Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Isaias could become a hurricane this weekend
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Tropical Storm Isaias could become a hurricane this weekend

Tropical Storm Isaias could become a hurricane this weekend

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move to the east.

That is good news for SWFL.

Rain bands from Isaias could move in Saturday and early Sunday before the storm moves to our northeast

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Massive Tropical Storm Isaias may reach parts of Florida by this weekend

Tropical Storm Isaias, now lashing Puerto Rico with wind and rain, is expected to be near hurricane...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comCBS News


Tropical Storm Isaias: Americans should start preparing for 'winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge,' hurricane center says

The U.S. National Hurricane Center is warning Americans Thursday to prepare for “a risk of impacts...
FOXNews.com - Published

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico as cyclone approaches

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico as cyclone approaches Miami (AFP) July 28, 2020 A tropical storm warning was issued for Puerto Rico as still-forming...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this

Lauzin

Eric Lauzin RT @VivianGonzalez7: As of 5 pm #Isaias could be a hurricane over the NW Bahamas on Saturday. Tropical Storm Watch issued for portions of t… 26 seconds ago

6Sally7

Don’t take us for fuels 🏴‍☠️ RT @NPR: Tropical Storm Isaias is hitting Puerto Rico with torrential rainfall and "life-threatening flash flooding," the NWS says. The fi… 33 seconds ago

ScottCorpUK

ScottCorpUK 🌎 RT @bn9weather: BREAKING: Tropical storm watch has been issued for part of Florida's East Coast from Ocean Reef northward to Sebastian Inle… 56 seconds ago

Benjerman99

Ben Stults RT @FloridaStorms: Also at 5 pm: Tropical Storm Watch issued for coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet, where 40 mph+ winds a… 3 minutes ago

KalTellefsenWX

Kal Tellefsen RT @MikeFischerWx: A GMI overpass from a couple of hours ago showed a healthy convective banding pattern in Tropical Storm #Isaias. There a… 3 minutes ago

KBradyJD

Kevin Brady RT @MJVentrice: Numerical Weather Prediction models are sniffing out risk that Tropical Storm #Isaias could make a trip up the northeast se… 4 minutes ago

TheOSINTDev

OSINT Dev Keep an eye on Tropical Storm #Isaias... reminds me a lot of Dorian... I think the models are going to get this one… https://t.co/Tr6yjNK4G4 5 minutes ago

Fnoop_Dawg

Fnoop @ Redwood Facts RT @AsburyParkPress: Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday night and is expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend. New Jersey coul… 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Isaias exits the Dominican Republic [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias exits the Dominican Republic

Tropical Storm Isaias has made landfall in the Dominican Republic and is now moving to its north, its maximum wind speed remained the same at 60 mph and continues to move toward the NW at 20 mph.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:37Published
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias

Residents and emergency officials in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are preparing for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias over the weekend.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:58Published
5 p.m. Thursday advisory on Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

5 p.m. Thursday advisory on Tropical Storm Isaias

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida on Thursday, including Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, due to the threat of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:27Published