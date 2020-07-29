Tropical Storm Isaias could become a hurricane this weekend
The forecast track of Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move to the east.
That is good news for SWFL.
Rain bands from Isaias could move in Saturday and early Sunday before the storm moves to our northeast
Tropical Storm Isaias exits the Dominican RepublicTropical Storm Isaias has made landfall in the Dominican Republic and is now moving to its north, its maximum wind speed remained the same at 60 mph and continues to move toward the NW at 20 mph.
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm IsaiasResidents and emergency officials in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are preparing for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias over the weekend.
5 p.m. Thursday advisory on Tropical Storm IsaiasA Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida on Thursday, including Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, due to the threat of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to..