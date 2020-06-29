'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' Promote Richard Flood, Stefania Spampinato and Anthony Hill to Series Regulars | THR News

Brad Pitt received an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'SNL,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' promoted three actors to series regulars and Phillipa Soo on that much-debated gasp her character lets out at the end of 'Hamilton.'
Just a month before his 89th birthday, longtime television host Regis Philbin has died of natural causes. Philbin was the host of the morning talk show 'Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,' which he co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford. Over the years, Philbin also hosted Miss America pageants and game shows like ABC's 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.' A six-time Daytime Emmy award winner, Philbin holds the world record for most hours on US television.
Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks is joining "Dancing with the Stars". Banks will not only be the new host but she has also signed on as an executive producer. Longtime host Tom Bergeron announced on Monday that he will not be returning to the dancing competition show. According to CNN, Bergeron has hosted the hit series for 15 years in his role. Co-host Erin Andrews has also announced she will not be returning to the show. Dancing With The Stars is broadcast on the ABC television network.
Trevor Noah is ripping into those who visited Walt Disney World in Orlando over the weekend, Tom Bergeron will no longer host ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars' and Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving 'The Real' after six seasons.
Colin Kaepernick's life is being turned into a Netflix series, Sacha Baron Cohen appeared to make a secret appearance pranking a Conservative rally in Washington and ABC has passed on the pilot for the 'Thirtysomething' sequel.
