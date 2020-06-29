Global  
 

'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' Promote Richard Flood, Stefania Spampinato and Anthony Hill to Series Regulars | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:32s - Published
'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' are beefing up their cast rosters for their upcoming seasons on ABC.

Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR News [Video]

Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR News

Brad Pitt received an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'SNL,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' promoted three actors to series regulars and Phillipa Soo on that much-debated gasp her character lets out at the end of 'Hamilton.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:08Published

Regis Philbin Exits, Stage Right, At 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin Exits, Stage Right, At 88

Just a month before his 89th birthday, longtime television host Regis Philbin has died of natural causes. Philbin was the host of the morning talk show 'Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,' which he co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford. Over the years, Philbin also hosted Miss America pageants and game shows like ABC's 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.' A six-time Daytime Emmy award winner, Philbin holds the world record for most hours on US television.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Tyra Banks To Host 'Dancing with the Stars' [Video]

Tyra Banks To Host 'Dancing with the Stars'

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks is joining "Dancing with the Stars". Banks will not only be the new host but she has also signed on as an executive producer. Longtime host Tom Bergeron announced on Monday that he will not be returning to the dancing competition show. According to CNN, Bergeron has hosted the hit series for 15 years in his role. Co-host Erin Andrews has also announced she will not be returning to the show. Dancing With The Stars is broadcast on the ABC television network.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Tom Bergeron No Longer 'DWTS' Host, Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaves 'The Real' & More Entertainment News | THR News [Video]

Tom Bergeron No Longer 'DWTS' Host, Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaves 'The Real' & More Entertainment News | THR News

Trevor Noah is ripping into those who visited Walt Disney World in Orlando over the weekend, Tom Bergeron will no longer host ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars' and Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving 'The Real' after six seasons.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:52Published
ABC Passes on 'Thirtysomething' Sequel, Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series & More News | THR News [Video]

ABC Passes on 'Thirtysomething' Sequel, Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series & More News | THR News

Colin Kaepernick's life is being turned into a Netflix series, Sacha Baron Cohen appeared to make a secret appearance pranking a Conservative rally in Washington and ABC has passed on the pilot for the 'Thirtysomething' sequel.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:04Published

