Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA Launches Rover In Latest Mission To Mars
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:08s - Published
NASA Launches Rover In Latest Mission To Mars

NASA Launches Rover In Latest Mission To Mars

CBS4s Chris Martinez has more on NASA's search for ancient life on the Red Planet.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How to watch NASA launch its next rover to Mars today

How to watch NASA launch its next rover to Mars today On Thursday morning, NASA is scheduled to launch its next rover to Mars, the beginning of a...
The Verge - Published

Aerojet Rocketdyne will help rocket Perseverance to Mars

Aerojet Rocketdyne will help rocket Perseverance to Mars Cape Canaveral FL (SPX) Jul 29, 2020 Aerojet Rocketdyne is playing a critical role in NASA's...
Space Daily - Published

Mars Perseverance Rover "Go For Launch," Says NASA

Mars Perseverance Rover Go For Launch, Says NASA NASA on Monday gave its latest Mars rover Perseverance the all clear to launch later this week on a...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this

mr_geologist

Mark Bare ⛏⚒⛏🔭🔭 RT @SkyandTelescope: NASA’s latest rover Perseverance heads to the Red Planet. https://t.co/xzslyM5dUO https://t.co/4r78yZYFHd 12 minutes ago

toelvrsn

prince #road2e2 RT SkyandTelescope "NASA’s latest rover Perseverance heads to the Red Planet. https://t.co/p1yL8d7sbO https://t.co/k6seW7BC2L" 13 minutes ago

adunlea

Annette J Dunlea (Irish Writer) NASA launches latest rover mission to search for life on Mars (via @thejournal_ie) https://t.co/2rFurKfgUx 28 minutes ago

Copernical

Copernical.com Mars-bound: NASA's life-seeking rover Perseverance launches, Cape Canaveral (AFP) July 30, 2020 NASA's latest Mars… https://t.co/N4kIFHjUAC 50 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: NASA launches Perseverance rover on mission to Mars https://t.co/ECpITgSGR9 57 minutes ago

SkyandTelescope

Sky & Telescope NASA’s latest rover Perseverance heads to the Red Planet. https://t.co/xzslyM5dUO https://t.co/4r78yZYFHd 1 hour ago

RosPalumbo

Rosario Palumbo RT @trtworld: NASA's latest rover Perseverance launches for Mars, blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on a United Launch Alliance Atl… 2 hours ago

trtworld

TRT World NASA's latest rover Perseverance launches for Mars, blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on a United Launch Al… https://t.co/waYoKG9oEY 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Stony Brook University Professor Among Scientists Who Worked On NASA's New Mission To Mars [Video]

Stony Brook University Professor Among Scientists Who Worked On NASA's New Mission To Mars

On Thursday, NASA launched a new mission to determine if life ever existed on Mars, and a local professor is among the scientists who helped make it happen; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published
'It Was A Great Day For NASA': Perseverance Rover Begins Voyage To Search For Signs Of Life On Mars [Video]

'It Was A Great Day For NASA': Perseverance Rover Begins Voyage To Search For Signs Of Life On Mars

WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriquez reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:00Published
Upgraded NASA rover on mission to Mars [Video]

Upgraded NASA rover on mission to Mars

NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:07Published