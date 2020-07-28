NASA Launches Rover In Latest Mission To Mars
CBS4s Chris Martinez has more on NASA's search for ancient life on the Red Planet.
Mark Bare ⛏⚒⛏🔭🔭 RT @SkyandTelescope: NASA’s latest rover Perseverance heads to the Red Planet.
https://t.co/xzslyM5dUO https://t.co/4r78yZYFHd 12 minutes ago
prince #road2e2 RT SkyandTelescope "NASA’s latest rover Perseverance heads to the Red Planet.
https://t.co/p1yL8d7sbO https://t.co/k6seW7BC2L" 13 minutes ago
Annette J Dunlea (Irish Writer) NASA launches latest rover mission to search for life on Mars (via @thejournal_ie) https://t.co/2rFurKfgUx 28 minutes ago
Copernical.com Mars-bound: NASA's life-seeking rover Perseverance launches, Cape Canaveral (AFP) July 30, 2020 NASA's latest Mars… https://t.co/N4kIFHjUAC 50 minutes ago
WatsupAmericas Latest: NASA launches Perseverance rover on mission to Mars https://t.co/ECpITgSGR9 57 minutes ago
Sky & Telescope NASA’s latest rover Perseverance heads to the Red Planet.
https://t.co/xzslyM5dUO https://t.co/4r78yZYFHd 1 hour ago
Rosario Palumbo RT @trtworld: NASA's latest rover Perseverance launches for Mars, blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on a United Launch Alliance Atl… 2 hours ago
TRT World NASA's latest rover Perseverance launches for Mars, blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on a United Launch Al… https://t.co/waYoKG9oEY 2 hours ago
Stony Brook University Professor Among Scientists Who Worked On NASA's New Mission To MarsOn Thursday, NASA launched a new mission to determine if life ever existed on Mars, and a local professor is among the scientists who helped make it happen; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
'It Was A Great Day For NASA': Perseverance Rover Begins Voyage To Search For Signs Of Life On MarsWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriquez reports.
Upgraded NASA rover on mission to MarsNASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on..