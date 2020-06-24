Lawrence County CUSD #20 releases plans for re-opening

While vigo county pushes back it's reopening date...one local school district is getting ready to open it's doors.

The lawrenceville school district meets tonight with parents about their plans.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us what folks can expect to hear.

Thursday was a wet one for folks in lawrenceville illinois.

Inside the town's schools teachers and staff were hunkered down and getting ready to reopen.

"we started back in june with a couple of different committees made up of teachers, parents, and staff.

We've gone through and done a remote learning plan as well as a return to school plan."

The district will return to class in less than two weeks.

Anyone entering school buildings are asked to self check prior to coming to class.

"we have several safety precautions in place this year for those that are going to be in school.

That includes hand washing, things like that.

We are going to do everything we can to keep kids safe."

Temperatures will be checked at the door.

Everyone will also be required to wear masks.

The lawrence county health department has been working with the district on their plans every step of the way.

School leaders say that made it easier when a coach and player came back positive for covid-19.

"they notified us and got them a list of kids that were involved with that student.

And then they were the ones that made the calls to people to tell them that they need to get tested or not."

This is how the district and health department plans on handling any positive cases during the school year.

However a number of students and parents are deciding to stay home.

"about 20% of our students are picking the remote learning option.

So those students will stay home and use the internet to do their class work."

While plans are in place for a return...school leaders emphasize that things could change quickly.

They ask parents to be patient as they work to stay on top things.

"the main thing is we've just got to keep working together.

We have got to be all on the same page and try to fight this together.

We'll do everything we can on our part and the other part is we are here to answer any questions they have."

In lawrenceville gary brian news 10.

The school meeting happens in just under an hour at the lawrenceville high school.

It will also be streamed on the lawrence county health department's