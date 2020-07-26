Clippers' Lou Williams Says He Visited Atlanta Strip Club For The Wings

Marcellus Wiley reacts to Lou Williams going out in Atlanta: 'While out, you're allowed to live'



The NBA ruled Clippers' Lou Williams, who left the bubble for a funeral, has to stay in 10-day quarantine following his visit to an Atlanta strip club. Marcellus Wiley weighs in on Lou's decision and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:47 Published 3 days ago