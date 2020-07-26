Global  
 

Clippers' Lou Williams Says He Visited Atlanta Strip Club For The Wings
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Clippers' Lou Williams Says He Visited Atlanta Strip Club For The Wings

Clippers' Lou Williams Says He Visited Atlanta Strip Club For The Wings

Lou Williams had been excused from the NBA bubble for a funeral.

DeMarco Morgan reports.

