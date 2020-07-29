Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Phillies-Blue Jays Series Postponed
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Phillies-Blue Jays Series Postponed
Don Bell reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Phillies-Blue Jays series postponed, another big blow to MLB's week-old 2020 season

After two Phillies staff members tested positive for coronavirus, the upcoming weekend series against...
USATODAY.com - Published

Blue Jays' series in Philadelphia pushed to Saturday, Phillies players test negative for coronavirus

The Toronto Blue Jays will play in Philadelphia this weekend. Major League Baseball confirmed...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

NBCSNationals

NBC Sports Nationals Phillies’ weekend series with Blue Jays postponed amid positive coronavirus tests https://t.co/gT8Ug33zt8 4 minutes ago

edits_and_news

editsandnews Toronto Blue Jays have postponed its scheduled three game series vs the Phillies. The Blue Jays played the Washingt… https://t.co/bsp3ThQIgG 8 minutes ago

YourFox18

Fox 18 KLJB Blue Jays series at Philadelphia called off after two Phillies staffers test positive https://t.co/jMNzKSKWqf 9 minutes ago

krqe

KRQE News 13 Blue Jays series at Philadelphia called off after two Phillies staffers test positive https://t.co/lTKYMBDQMN 9 minutes ago

BigDimeBetting

🏐Big Dime Sports🏀 Big Dime Betting #SportsNews ticker reporting #BreakingNews on #sports related #news stories and #events. RT… https://t.co/m0v2T0b7cH 10 minutes ago

RTGJ1999

RTG RT @SportsCenter: Update: The Phillies' weekend series with the Blue Jays in Philadelphia has been postponed, according to Toronto manager… 10 minutes ago

keithdaguio

Alain Keith Cabardo Daguio Breaking (MLB): upcoming Phillies-Blue Jays series postponed after Philadelphia coach and clubhouse attendant test positive for coronavirus 11 minutes ago

BGlobeSports

Boston Globe Sports MLB Notebook: Amid outbreak, Phillies postpone three-game series vs. Blue Jays. https://t.co/2aFSMa4jQT 12 minutes ago