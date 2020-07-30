Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How will schools in Florida handle cases of COVID-19? For many, it remains unclear
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:26s - Published
How will schools in Florida handle cases of COVID-19? For many, it remains unclear

How will schools in Florida handle cases of COVID-19? For many, it remains unclear

As Florida school districts work to reopen campuses safely for students and staff, Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone asks districts how cases of COVID-19 will be handled on campus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: Low footfall in Guwahati markets ahead of Bakri Eid [Video]

COVID-19: Low footfall in Guwahati markets ahead of Bakri Eid

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, markets in Assam's Guwahati witnessed relatively low footfall ahead of Bakri Eid. Shopkeepers said their businesses have been badly hit due to COVID. "There are fewer customers in market these days. Our business is badly hit as market condition is poor," a shopkeeper said. Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid al-Adha are all names for the 'Feast of the Sacrifice'. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19cases in Assam has reached 38,408.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
Watch: 70-year-old patient plays Bhupen Hazarika composition as tribute to COVID warriors in Assam [Video]

Watch: 70-year-old patient plays Bhupen Hazarika composition as tribute to COVID warriors in Assam

Dr Satyendra Kumar Chaudhary, a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient to a COVID hospital in Guwahati paid a musical tribute to all the COVID warriors. He played a composition by Bhupen Hazarika on a violin to inspire and cheer doctors and patients. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19cases in Assam has reached 38,408.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
Watch: Hyderabad women cops return to work after recovering from Covid [Video]

Watch: Hyderabad women cops return to work after recovering from Covid

30 women police officers in Hyderabad recovered from Covid and joined work on Thursday. They were welcomed by Hyderabad commissioner of police Anjani Kumar. All the cops had been found to be infected with Covid-19 and had been on treatment. They had been serving in different police stations in the city when they were found to be Covid positive. Police personnel have been at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19. They have been responsible for enforcing the Covid induced lockdown across the country. The commissioner of Hyderabad police said that he is proud to welcome them back and also gifted them a bag and a certificate as a mark of respect. The brave cops will now resume their duties after having beaten Covid. Telangana has reported over 50,000 cases of Covid-19 so far and 480 deaths have been reported in the state due to Covid-19. With India now slowly opening up from lockdowns, the government has asked people to adhere to basic Covid preventive measures like wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:27Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Florida lawmakers react to President Trump's suggestion to delay 2020 election [Video]

Florida lawmakers react to President Trump's suggestion to delay 2020 election

Florida lawmakers are reacting after President Donald Trump suggested delaying the 2020 presidential election in a tweet on Thursday.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:31Published
Upgraded NASA rover on mission to Mars [Video]

Upgraded NASA rover on mission to Mars

NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earth's planetary neighbor. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UncensoredRprt

Francesco Abbruzzino with The Scoop How will schools in Florida handle cases of COVID-19? For many, it remains unclear https://t.co/DwwB5EnhEX 11 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime How #will #schools in #Florida handle cases of COVID-19 For #many, it remains unclear - Jul 30 @ 5:15 PM ET https://t.co/NpiNJlJfeJ 1 hour ago

Michell31634391

Michelle RT @LoudAndClearOne: @GovRonDeSantis Please listen to science before politics. Schools should stay closed. Florida's COVID cases are too hi… 2 days ago

LoudAndClearOne

Bad_Boy_Bobby @GovRonDeSantis Please listen to science before politics. Schools should stay closed. Florida's COVID cases are too… https://t.co/ccluCXzXro 3 days ago

JohnLettieri

John A. Lettieri How Will FL Schools Handle Code Red Drills Amid Pandemic? https://t.co/vtV3KdQIvy via @CampusSafetyMag #codered… https://t.co/r1IUkhSk52 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

What parents need to know as they think about kids trying to go safely back to school [Video]

What parents need to know as they think about kids trying to go safely back to school

Many doctors, educators and psychologists all agree that going back to school would be in the best interest of students. But what happens if just one student contracts the coronavirus? Would that..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:35Published
Group protest mask mandate for schools in Lee County [Video]

Group protest mask mandate for schools in Lee County

A group of protesters gathered to protest against the Lee County Schools mask mandate. They are asking the Lee County School District to consider not mandating masks and leave it up to the parents to..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:53Published
Bus drivers voice safety concerns ahead of schools reopening [Video]

Bus drivers voice safety concerns ahead of schools reopening

School districts are working to meet the challenges of social distancing students on buses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and bus drivers are voicing some safety concerns of their own.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:36Published