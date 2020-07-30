How will schools in Florida handle cases of COVID-19? For many, it remains unclear

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, markets in Assam's Guwahati witnessed relatively low footfall ahead of Bakri Eid. Shopkeepers said their businesses have been badly hit due to COVID. "There are fewer customers in market these days. Our business is badly hit as market condition is poor," a shopkeeper said. Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid al-Adha are all names for the 'Feast of the Sacrifice'. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19cases in Assam has reached 38,408.
Dr Satyendra Kumar Chaudhary, a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient to a COVID hospital in Guwahati paid a musical tribute to all the COVID warriors. He played a composition by Bhupen Hazarika on a violin to inspire and cheer doctors and patients. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19cases in Assam has reached 38,408.
30 women police officers in Hyderabad recovered from Covid and joined work on Thursday. They were welcomed by Hyderabad commissioner of police Anjani Kumar. All the cops had been found to be infected with Covid-19 and had been on treatment. They had been serving in different police stations in the city when they were found to be Covid positive. Police personnel have been at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19. They have been responsible for enforcing the Covid induced lockdown across the country. The commissioner of Hyderabad police said that he is proud to welcome them back and also gifted them a bag and a certificate as a mark of respect. The brave cops will now resume their duties after having beaten Covid. Telangana has reported over 50,000 cases of Covid-19 so far and 480 deaths have been reported in the state due to Covid-19. With India now slowly opening up from lockdowns, the government has asked people to adhere to basic Covid preventive measures like wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Watch the full video for all the details.
NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earth's planetary neighbor. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
A group of protesters gathered to protest against the Lee County Schools mask mandate. They are asking the Lee County School District to consider not mandating masks and leave it up to the parents to..
