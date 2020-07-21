Global  
 

COVID-19: Low footfall in Guwahati markets ahead of Bakri Eid
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, markets in Assam's Guwahati witnessed relatively low footfall ahead of Bakri Eid.

Shopkeepers said their businesses have been badly hit due to COVID.

"There are fewer customers in market these days.

Our business is badly hit as market condition is poor," a shopkeeper said.

Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid al-Adha are all names for the 'Feast of the Sacrifice'.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19cases in Assam has reached 38,408.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Guwahati Guwahati Metropolis in Assam, India

Eid al-Adha Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"

Assam Assam State in northeast India

