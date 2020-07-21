COVID-19: Low footfall in Guwahati markets ahead of Bakri Eid

Dr Satyendra Kumar Chaudhary, a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient to a COVID hospital in Guwahati paid a musical tribute to all the COVID warriors. He played a composition by Bhupen Hazarika on a violin to inspire and cheer doctors and patients. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19cases in Assam has reached 38,408.
The Congress staged a nationwide protest in front of the Raj Bhavans of various states with the slogan 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution" against the actions of the BJP amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, on July 27. Former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi along with Congress workers and leaders held a protest in Guwahati on Monday. Meanwhile, former CM of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat also staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Dehradun along with party workers. Protesters were seen holding banners and placards and also raised slogans. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, protestors were also seen wearing face masks but were seen flouting social distancing norms. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.
Parts of Assam have been reeling under heavy floods. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the flood affected areas in Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur on Wednesday. He inspected an embankment on Charikoria river. The Chief Minister also visited the flood and erosion hit areas in the State. He visited the Jiadhal river site, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, where floods have caused huge damage. He visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district and distributed relief materials among the affected people. "The Jiadhal river, a tributary of Brahmaputra has caused huge damage during the present spate of floods. Visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district distributed relief materials among the affected people with colleagues," the CM tweeted on Wednesday morning. More than 56 lakh people in 30 districts have been affected. Several NDRF and SDRF teams deployed to conduct rescue work. So far, at least 133 people have lost their lives in floods. Out of 133, around 107 people died in flood-related incidents, while 26 people died due to landslides. Additionally, agricultural land has been affected while thousands of people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. Floods wreaked havoc in Assam for the fourth time this year.
