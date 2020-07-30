Obama Honors John Lewis With Political Eulogy
Former President Barack Obama gave a starkly political eulogy for John Lewis, in which he criticized the Trump administration and called for voting rights reform.
WEB EXTRA: Former President Barack Obama Speaks at Rep. John Lewis FuneralFormer President Barack Obama eulogized Rep. John Lewis at the late congressman's funeral in Atlanta, GA Thursday. The former president said when he was inaugurated, Lewis "was one of the first people..
Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump RefusedFormer President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral.
The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN.
