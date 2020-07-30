Global  
 

Obama Honors John Lewis With Political Eulogy
Video Credit: Huffington Post - Duration: 06:38s - Published
Obama Honors John Lewis With Political Eulogy

Obama Honors John Lewis With Political Eulogy

Former President Barack Obama gave a starkly political eulogy for John Lewis, in which he criticized the Trump administration and called for voting rights reform.

