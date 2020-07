Safely Back to School Community Town Hall

SCHOOLS ABOUT TO START AND ABIG QUESTION ON MANY PEOPLE'SMINDS--HOW TO KEEP KIDS SAFEAS THEY GO BACK TO CLASS--IT'SALL COMPLICATED BY A LACK OFSCIENTIFIC RESEARCH ON THESPREAD OF COVID 19 INSCHOOLS----GOOD AFTERNOON--TMJ4 ISCOMMITTED TO HELPING PARENTS,STUDENTS AND EDUCATORS MAKETHE BEST DECISIONS ABOUTRETURNING TO SCHOOL.

ALL WEEKWE'VE BEEN GIVEN YOU STORIESTO EMPOWER YOU TO MAKEINFORMED DECISIONS.THANKS FORJOINING US FOR OUR SPECIAL"SAFELY BACK TO SCHOOL"CONVERSATIONC-D-C DATA SHOWS CHILDREN AREFAR LESS LIKELY TO GETSERIOUSLY ILL FROM THE VIRUS -BUT WE STILL DON'T KNOW HOWOFTEN CHILDREN ARE INFECTEDAND WHAT ROLE THEY PLAY INTRANSMITTING IT--.THAT MEANSWE'RE CONDUCTING A BIGEXPERIMENT WHEN IT COMES TOREOPENING OURBOTTOM LINE IS --WE ALL HAVEáONEá GOAL IN COMMON --KEEPING CHILDREN AND TEACHERSSAFE--THIS AFTERNOON -- WE'REJOINED BY SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORSFROM VARIOUS DISTRICTS..PUBLIC AND PRIVATEINSTITUTIONS..STEVE PLANK --WITH BURLINGTON SCHOOLDISTRICT, JIM PIATT-- WITHMESSMER CATHOLIC SCHOOLS,GREGG BACH -- WITH UNIVERSITYSCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE AND KELLYHAAG -- WITH UW-MILWAUKEE..REPRESENTING HIGHER EDUCATION.THANK YOU ALL FOR JOINING US...LETS START WITH STEVE FROMBURLINGTON--MANY OF YOU GAVEPARENTS SURVEYS -- WHAT WERESOME OF THE COMMON THEMES YOUSAW IN THEIR FEEDBACKJIM PIE-ET FROM MESSMER WHATSPECIFIC CONCERNS DID YOU TAKEIN CONSIDERATION WHENDEVELOPING YOUR PLAN?GREGG BACH WITH UNIVERSITYSCHOOLS IS THERE ANYTHINGTHERE ANYTHINGABOUT YOUR DISTRICT'S PLANTHAT MIGHT BE LOOKED AT ASUNIQUE OR INNOVATIVE?KELLY HAAG WITH UW MILWAUKEE-THINGS SURROUNDING CORONAVIRUSARE CHANGING, DAILY -- WHATWOULD YOU LIKE PARENTS TO KNOWWHEN IT COMES TO THE DECISIONMAKING?ONLINE RIGHT NOW ... STORIESABOUT GETTING SAFELY BACK TOSCHOOL.

FROM CLASSROOM SAFEGUARDS TO LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT PLANS.

WELCOME BACK -- PARENTS IF YOU'RE FEELING OVERWELMED.. ABOUT THE KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOL - YOU'RE NOT ALONE.. ACCORDING TO THE ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL SURVEY BY DELOITTE -- 66% OF PARENTS ARE ANXIOUS ABOUT SENDING THEIR KIDS TO THE CLASSROOM AGAIN THIS FALL. WE HAVE THREE PARENTS JOINING US THIS AFTERNOON -- TO SHARE THEIR PERSPECTIVES ON BACK TO SCHOOL DURING OFTEN CONFUSING TIME OF COVID-19...WE HAVE -- NICOLE ACOSTA... JANNA BAYLOR... AND CHRISTOPHER SAYRS.. THANKS FOR JOINING US FOR THIS DISCUSSION -- NICOLE LETS START WITH YOU...TELL US WHAT'S YOUR SCHOOL DISTRICT YOUR IN AND HOW COMFORTABLE ARE YOU IN SENDING YOUR CHILD BACK TO SCHOOL JANNA BAYLOR WHAT DISTRICT ARE YOUR KIDS IN AND WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS RIGHT NOW IN SENDING YOUR KIDS BACK TO SCHOOL CHRISTOPER SAYRS WHAT DISTRICT ARE YOUR KIDS IN AND WHAT ARE YOU MOST WORRIED ABOUT NICOLE HOW HAVE YOUR KIDS HANDLED LEARNING DURING THIS TIME JANNA WHAT ABOUT YOUR FAMILY HOW HAS IT ADJUSTED WHEN IT COMES TO EDUCATION DURING THIS TIME CHRISTOPHER HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT HOW DO YOU CHRISTOPHER HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR DISTRICTS PLANS SO FAR? WE'VE HEARD FROM EDUCATORS... PARENTS..AND NEXT -- WE'LL HEAR FROM THE STUDENTS - ABOUT WELCOME BACK TO OUR SAFELY BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL--RIGHT NOW A LOT OF FAMILIES ARE PREPARING CHILDREN TO GO BACK TO CLASS...HERE TO GIVE US SOME INSIGHT -- WE HAVE THREE SCHOLARS JOINING US THIS AFTERNOON.. WE HAVE GABE, MEREDITH AND KAUSHAL -- THANKS FOR JOINING US!

BY A SHOW OF HANDS BY ASHOW OF HANDS -- WHO FEELSCOMFORTABLE GOING BACK TOSCHOOL?GABE DO YOU KNOW HOW TOKEEP YOURSELF SAFE FROMCORONAVIRUSMEREDITH WHAT ARE YOUR FRIENDSSAYING ABOUT GOING BACKKASHAWL ARE YOU READY TO GOBACK?

WHAT CONCERNS YOU THEMOST?#