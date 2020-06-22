Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

|
Greater Manchester County of England
Lockdown tightened for millions in EnglandSeparate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
Hancock announces new lockdown measures in the North
Coronavirus: Lockdown tightened in parts of northern EnglandSeparate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
Coronavirus: New lockdown restrictions put in place in parts of north of England following spike in Covid transmissionNo indoor meetings in pubs, restaurants and homes in Greater Manchester and parts of Yorkshire and Lancashire
Sand artists highlight need for social distancing
