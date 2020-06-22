Global  
 

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s
Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire.

The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30.

He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale.

The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.

 Separate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that from midnight tonight, people in Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire who live in different households will be banned from meeting indoors. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

 Separate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
 No indoor meetings in pubs, restaurants and homes in Greater Manchester and parts of Yorkshire and Lancashire
Artists from West Yorkshire-based Sand In Your Eye create a massive sand drawing on the beach at Whitby, North Yorkshire, to highlight the importance of social distancing. Interview with artist Jamie Wardley.

Burnley have forcefully condemned a ‘White Lives Matter’ stunt carried out during the team’s game at Manchester City, describing the fly-past of a banner bearing the slogan as “offensive” and at odds with the club’s values. A small plane trailing the words ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ flew over the pitch shortly after kick-off at the Etihad Stadium, in an act later described by Fare – the European equality body – as part of a wider “racist backlash”.

People from different households in Greater Manchester, parts of East Lancashire and West Yorkshire...
