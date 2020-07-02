Global  
 

Young Man Creates An Automatic Hand Cleansing Station
Occurred on July 23, 2020 / Imphal, Manipur, IndiaInfo from Licensor: A young boy from Imphal invented an Automatic Hand Sanitizing machine out of the waste materials collected from local trashes.

The machine consists of three parts.

It has an auto dispenser of hand sanitizer, automatic dryers, and a speaker to tell the steps for sanitizing the hands.

The machine has a sensor that works whenever someone puts his hands on it, it will operate automatically.

So, there is no chance of touching the machine which reduces the risk of contacting with viruses.

During this Covid-19 pandemic, such machines are in need.

