Heat Tells County It Can Use Arena As Safe Polling Place During COVID Pandemic

Cincinnati schools hiring substitutes to cover for sick teachers during pandemicThe interviews are taking place online for safety. The classes will take place in person.
HEAT MAP: Interactive map tracks COVID-19 deaths by zip code in San Diego CountyHEAT MAP: Interactive map tracks COVID-19 deaths by zip code in San Diego County
Fort Worth Expands Free COVID-19 Saliva Testing, Adds Site At Dickies ArenaThe city of Fort Worth is expanding its free COVID-19 saliva testing program by increasing the amount the tests per day and adding a second site at the Dickies Arena.