Sanya Malhotra on Shakuntala Devi, nepotism and Bollywood awards shows
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 10:37s
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sanya Malhotra talked about being a 'huge Vidya Balan fan', working with her on Shakuntala Devi and getting pranked.

She also weighed in on the insider-outsider debate and allegations of lobbying in Bollywood awards shows.

Abhishek Banerjee talks about Paatal Lok, his struggle in industry and nepotism

Abhishek Banerjee talks about Paatal Lok, his struggle in industry and nepotism

Abhishek Banerjee, Hathoda Tyagi of Paatal Lok, talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about his various characters and his journey in Bollywood. The actor also opens up about his struggle and his positive views on nepotism.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 19:35
Sonu Sood gifts tractor to AP family after video of girls pulling plough goes viral

Sonu Sood gifts tractor to AP family after video of girls pulling plough goes viral

After a video of two girls ploughing a farm was widely shared on the internet, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood once again stepped to help the needy family. Actor gifted them a tractor. Their father Nageswara Rao, who used to run a tea stall for the past 20 years, was left with no source of income due to the lockdown. He decided to return to his native village Rajuvaripalle to do farming. Sonu Sood has been on forefront to help needy amid crisis from sending back stranded migrant labourers to arranging flights for Indians stuck abroad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05

Vidya Balan looks summer-ready in maxi dress

Vidya Balan looks summer-ready in maxi dress

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan was seen in Bandra on July 25. She carried blue maxi dress with grace during her outing. Balan will be next seen in film 'Shakuntala Devi', which will be released on OTT platform. Star kid Taimur Ali Khan was also spotted outside aunt Karisma's residence.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10

India Hockey captain Manpreet Singh on life in lockdown and plans for Tokyo 2020

India Hockey captain Manpreet Singh on life in lockdown and plans for Tokyo 2020

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, India men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh speaks on the life amid lockdown at SAI Center in Bengaluru, and the plans to prepare for Tokyo 2020. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:12
On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?

On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to filmmaker Smriti Mundhra on her latest Netflix release Indian Matchmaking. The documentary series showcases Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai, helping her NRI clients find a partner for themselves. Smriti reveals that she was ‘prepared for strong reactions and a lot of conversations to happen around the show’. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 19:29

MahmudSatil

Satil Mahmud RT @KomalNahta: ‘Shakuntala Devi’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. What does the biopic, starring the very talented Vidya Balan and… 2 hours ago

raj_iyer5

Raj Iyer Shakuntala Devi Review : 🌟🌟🌟 Finished watching shakuntala devi : Its a good one time watch, brilliant performanc… https://t.co/H819D1DjP8 3 hours ago

Abundantia_Ent

Abundantia RT @TheCineBlitz: #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime review: A delightful film; Vidya kasam! @vidya_balan @sanyamalhotra07 @Jisshusengupta @TheAmitSadh… 3 hours ago

nierusharma

neeru sharma Review : Shakuntala devi. It’s no surprise that Vidya Balan has completely outdone herself. Yet again & th… https://t.co/XDCmY6YmDC 4 hours ago

VBinspired

VidyaBalanFamily RT @TheAnujRadia: As #ShakuntalaDevi streams on @PrimeVideoIN here's my special podcast with @sanyamalhotra07 (which we did in London), as… 5 hours ago

TheCineBlitz

Cine Blitz #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime review: A delightful film; Vidya kasam! @vidya_balan @sanyamalhotra07 @Jisshusengupta… https://t.co/OakuVj3Ig9 5 hours ago

KomalNahta

Komal Nahta ‘Shakuntala Devi’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. What does the biopic, starring the very talented Vidya Ba… https://t.co/blz87Qp8bE 5 hours ago

TheAnujRadia

Anuj Radia As #ShakuntalaDevi streams on @PrimeVideoIN here's my special podcast with @sanyamalhotra07 (which we did in London… https://t.co/clmF4e7Ma2 5 hours ago


Shakuntala Devi stars Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra dance without music: Watch funny video

Shakuntala Devi stars Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra dance without music: Watch funny video

Actor Vidya Balan on Tuesday shared a funny video of Sanya Malhotra & her dancing. The actors danced without any music in the background. Vidya took to Instagram to share the funny video clip. Sharing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao

Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to Vidya Balan about her latest film, Shakuntala Devi. The actor explaines what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen. Aur Batao is not your..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:56
Jisshu Sengupta talks Shakuntala Devi, his take on nepotism

Jisshu Sengupta talks Shakuntala Devi, his take on nepotism

Bengali star Jisshu Sengupta will be seen opposite Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi. While Vidya plays the maths wizard, Jisshu plays her gay husband, Paritosh Bannerji. In this interview, Jisshu talks..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:21