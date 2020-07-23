Sanya Malhotra on Shakuntala Devi, nepotism and Bollywood awards shows

Abhishek Banerjee, Hathoda Tyagi of Paatal Lok, talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about his various characters and his journey in Bollywood. The actor also opens up about his struggle and his positive views on nepotism.
After a video of two girls ploughing a farm was widely shared on the internet, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood once again stepped to help the needy family. Actor gifted them a tractor. Their father Nageswara Rao, who used to run a tea stall for the past 20 years, was left with no source of income due to the lockdown. He decided to return to his native village Rajuvaripalle to do farming. Sonu Sood has been on forefront to help needy amid crisis from sending back stranded migrant labourers to arranging flights for Indians stuck abroad.
Bollywood actor Vidya Balan was seen in Bandra on July 25. She carried blue maxi dress with grace during her outing. Balan will be next seen in film 'Shakuntala Devi', which will be released on OTT platform. Star kid Taimur Ali Khan was also spotted outside aunt Karisma's residence.
In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, India men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh speaks on the life amid lockdown at SAI Center in Bengaluru, and the plans to prepare for Tokyo 2020. Watch the full video for more details.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to filmmaker Smriti Mundhra on her latest Netflix release Indian Matchmaking. The documentary series showcases Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai, helping her NRI clients find a partner for themselves. Smriti reveals that she was ‘prepared for strong reactions and a lot of conversations to happen around the show’. Watch the full video for more details.
Actor Vidya Balan on Tuesday shared a funny video of Sanya Malhotra & her dancing. The actors danced without any music in the background. Vidya took to Instagram to share the funny video clip. Sharing..
In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to Vidya Balan about her latest film, Shakuntala Devi. The actor explaines what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen. Aur Batao is not your..
Bengali star Jisshu Sengupta will be seen opposite Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi. While Vidya plays the maths wizard, Jisshu plays her gay husband, Paritosh Bannerji. In this interview, Jisshu talks..
