IamVanessaGuillen bill to be introduced in Congress Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:02s - Published 7 minutes ago IamVanessaGuillen bill to be introduced in Congress 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Andrew Kincare Congress should pass the Vanessa Guillen bill, which will be introduced tomorrow. It would change the current syste… https://t.co/oosnYY84nn 1 day ago Victor Toby Muniz RT @kwtx: #BREAKING - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says the Family of Vanessa Guillen will meet with #PresidentTrump on July 29t… 1 week ago