Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News

Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News

With the culture at her eponymous talk show under fire, Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia [Video]

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia The daytime talk show is being internally investigated following numerous workplace misconduct complaints, according to ‘Variety.’..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News [Video]

WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News

WarnerMedia has initiated an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct on the set of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:34Published
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation [Video]

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation

According to Elle magazine the Ellen Degeneres show is under internal investigation after allegation of a hostile and toxic work environment went viral. Variety reports that WarnerMedia is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published