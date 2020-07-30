'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration

|
Idukki landslide: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratiaPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide in Kerala's Idukki and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from..
PM Modi to inaugurate submarine cable connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands on August 10Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation via video conferencing the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and..
'Focus on how to think, not what to think': PM Modi on NEP 2020
Creating 5+3+3+4 curriculum is a step towards new global system: PM Modi
New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi
PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video-conferencing
India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM Modi"It was in Mauritius that I had first spoken about India's vision of 'SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region'. This is because Mauritius is at the..
PM Modi's promise to partner nations: 'Our development cooperation does not come with conditions'India's approach to development is mainly human-centric and the country is making development partnerships that are marked by respect, diversity, and sustainable..
India's development cooperation does not come with any conditions: PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius at Port..
Bobby Kataria setting an example by his acts of humanitySpearheading the organization, with Yuvaekta Foundation's director and Bobby's companion in arms, Manju Singh; he was able to best every case that came his way...
DNA
India becomes third country to pass two million COVID-19 casesNew Delhi: India's official coronavirus case tally passed two million on Friday after a daily jump of more than 60,000. The South Asian giant becomes only the..
Microsoft aims to buy entire TikTok, including India ops: ReportNew Delhi, Aug 6 : Not just the US operations, Microsoft is aiming to acquire the global business of Chinese short-video making app TikTok, including in India..
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 billionNEW DELHI: Amazon.com Inc chief executive officer (CEO) sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on..
Pakistan claims it asked India to appoint counsel for Kulbhushan JadhavPakistan on Thursday claimed that it has asked India through diplomatic channels to appoint a counsel for death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, but New Delhi..
