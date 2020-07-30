Global  
 

'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis through video conferencing.

The new Supreme Court building was completed with Indian assistance as part of New Delhi's thrust on cooperation with countries in the Indian Ocean Region.

Senior members of the judiciary from Mauritius and other dignitaries from both countries were present during the occasion.

"First of all, I congratulate the Government and people of Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

I am happy that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences," said PM Modi.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi said India and Mauritius respect independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. "Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect," the Prime Minister said.

Watch the full video for more details.

