Broadband pilot programs underway for 4 County members

4 County Electric Power Association is launching broadband pilot programs for members in Choctaw, Clay and Noxubee counties.

As more adults work from home and students learn online for school, internet service is becoming a tool to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

4 county electric power manager -jon turner said the company received a grant through the mississippi cares act.

"it made federal dollars available for covid relief, made those available to broadband co-ops who are wanting to get into broadband business."

4 county used 5 million dollars to start pilot programs in choctaw, clay and noxubee counties.

"it's not a huge project but it is getting us out there in those areas that would probably be the last ones to get served in a normal build out."

About 2400 company members in these areas will have access to low cost, reliable internet service.

Especially at a time when more people are staying at home.

"we've all seen covid 19 has brought it into stark relief the world needs to be tied in with affordable, reliable internet.

These are people that are in areas that were designated unserved or underserved.

They're the ones that need it the most."

Turner said this is the first step to possibly providing internet to their entire service area.

He said they will evaluate the pilot programs for a year.

Live in columbus nicole dantzler wtva nine news.

It was a