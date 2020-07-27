Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Arrest Made In Revere Shooting
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Arrest Made In Revere Shooting
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:16s - Published
1 day ago
The district attorney said the shooting was over a stolen backpack.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
20-Year-Old Man Killed In Shooting Outside Revere Beach Ice Cream Shop
WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:47
Published
5 days ago
In the News 💡
National Basketball Association
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Florida
Democratic Party
Republican Party
Anthony Fauci
Arsenal F.C.
British Grand Prix
TikTok
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Hurricane Isaias
Wade Davis
Jim Jordan
Harden
Samuel
WORTH WATCHING
Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List
Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok
Fauci hopeful for vaccine by end of year into 2021
Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test