Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arrest Made In Revere Shooting
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Arrest Made In Revere Shooting
The district attorney said the shooting was over a stolen backpack.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

20-Year-Old Man Killed In Shooting Outside Revere Beach Ice Cream Shop [Video]

20-Year-Old Man Killed In Shooting Outside Revere Beach Ice Cream Shop

WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:47Published