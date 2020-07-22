Fraternity, CSU football program report coronavirus outbreaks in Fort Collins

Coronavirus Outbreak In Fort Collins: At Least 8 CSU Football Players Test PositiveColorado State University says it will pause football team activities after eight known positive tests for COVID-19. A full team test will be administered as early as next week, the university said..
San Francisco Sees Success With New Coronavirus Testing-Tracking ProgramA new COVID-19 testing and tracking program is underway to prevent outbreaks in Chinatown -- one of the city's most vulnerable communities. Sharon Chin reports. (7-24-20)
CSU Researchers Develop At-Home Coronavirus Test With Quick ResultsIn an effort to expedite the return of coronavirus testing results, Colorado State University researchers in Fort Collins have developed a product which would mimic the convenience of a take-home..