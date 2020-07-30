NH Man Arrested In Connection With Attempted Sexual Assault

Tobin Alfred @FiveThirtyEight @ABCPolitics Brooklyn gang member, released without bail in May for attempted-murder, participates… https://t.co/tA89yZYwks 3 hours ago
Mid West Radio Man arrested in connection with attempted robbery in Sligo https://t.co/FhsP84rp9i 5 hours ago
TMBurke Fun City! Darrius Sutton was initially arrested in connection with a May 16 shooting that left a man seriously inj… https://t.co/EwxzjesTor 5 hours ago
Asshole Taxis Co Unlimited #BlackLivesMatter #BLM
FOURTH MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE #SOUTHMEAD #BRISTOL ATTEMPTED #MURDER CASE… https://t.co/kSYeYMCIvU 19 hours ago
Gavin B RT @MPSSutton: Friday 31/07, We were called to Village Row #Sutton
A man was detained by members of the public
A woman was found with a sta… 2 days ago
Dr Clive Colledge RT @EstelFR1: Breaking: A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a racially-aggravated attack on a… 2 days ago
Kristen Griffith RT @MartySoMdNews: Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division have arrested a man in connection with a repo… 2 days ago
Marty Madden Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division have arrested a man in connection with a… https://t.co/oTzToT1UgV 2 days ago
Summer camp instructor charged with rape, sexual battery of 8-year-old girlPolice say a 24-year-old man has been charged with child rape and sexual battery in connection with the sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl while he was an instructor at her summer camp.
NH Woman Awoken By Stranger In Bedroom; Son Interrupts Attempted Sexual AssaultA New Hampshire woman told police a man who was laying next to her bed when she woke up in the middle of the night attempted to sexually assault her.
Police: 53-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight At MotelA woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a former police officer is now suing his old boss and his department, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.