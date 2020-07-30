NH Man Arrested In Connection With Attempted Sexual Assault

Marty Madden Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division have arrested a man in connection with a… https://t.co/oTzToT1UgV 2 days ago

Kristen Griffith RT @MartySoMdNews : Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division have arrested a man in connection with a repo… 2 days ago

Dr Clive Colledge RT @EstelFR1 : Breaking: A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a racially-aggravated attack on a… 2 days ago

Gavin B RT @MPSSutton : Friday 31/07, We were called to Village Row #Sutton A man was detained by members of the public A woman was found with a sta… 2 days ago

TMBurke Fun City! Darrius Sutton was initially arrested in connection with a May 16 shooting that left a man seriously inj… https://t.co/EwxzjesTor 5 hours ago