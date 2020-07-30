John Lewis is on his way to his final resting place, but not before one more fitting celebration of...

Former President Barack Obama will eulogize the late Rep. John Lewis at his funeral in Atlanta on...

John Lewis was mourned, revered and celebrated on Thursday at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, a...

MA TV News Former Presidents Turn Out To Honor John Lewis At Atlanta Funeral - CBS Boston https://t.co/cdpv10c1Te 2 minutes ago