Former Presidents Turn Out To Honor John Lewis At Atlanta Funeral
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:04s - Published
WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
John Lewis was mourned, revered and celebrated on Thursday at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, a...
CTV News - Published
Former President Barack Obama will eulogize the late Rep. John Lewis at his funeral in Atlanta on...
WorldNews - Published
John Lewis is on his way to his final resting place, but not before one more fitting celebration of...
TMZ.com - Published
Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral
While it was unsurprising to most Americans, the absence of President Donald Trump from the funeral of former Rep. John Lewis on Thursday was telling.
According to CNN, Trump's decision to pass was..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41Published
Former Presidents Honor Rep. John Lewis at Funeral
Michelle Miller reports on the funeral of congressman John Lewis, where former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton honored the fallen civil rights activist. (7-30-20)
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:48Published
