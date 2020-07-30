Global  
 

Former Presidents Turn Out To Honor John Lewis At Atlanta Funeral
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:04s
Former Presidents Turn Out To Honor John Lewis At Atlanta Funeral
WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta

John Lewis was mourned, revered and celebrated on Thursday at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, a...
Obama to Eulogize Late Rep. John Lewis at Atlanta Funeral

Obama to Eulogize Late Rep. John Lewis at Atlanta Funeral Former President Barack Obama will eulogize the late Rep. John Lewis at his funeral in Atlanta on...
John Lewis Laid to Rest in Atlanta, Funeral Service Live Stream

John Lewis is on his way to his final resting place, but not before one more fitting celebration of...
Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral [Video]

Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral

While it was unsurprising to most Americans, the absence of President Donald Trump from the funeral of former Rep. John Lewis on Thursday was telling. According to CNN, Trump's decision to pass was..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41
Former Presidents Honor Rep. John Lewis at Funeral [Video]

Former Presidents Honor Rep. John Lewis at Funeral

Michelle Miller reports on the funeral of congressman John Lewis, where former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton honored the fallen civil rights activist. (7-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:48
Former presidents eulogise civil rights titan John Lewis [Video]

Former presidents eulogise civil rights titan John Lewis

Three former US presidents spoke at the funeral for congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis in Atlanta.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:31