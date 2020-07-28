Global  
 

Lowdnes administrators are creating a new back to school plan
Since coronavirus cases have rose in the county, administrators are trying to create a plan that will ensure students' safety

Plans turned into the state ... the governor plans to spend the weekend reviewing those submissions,, lowndes county school administrators are working on a new back to school plan after a spike in local coronavirus cases.

Wtva's alexis jones is in columbus with how educators are preparing for a safe return of students.

Std ."

Lowndes schools will now reopen september 1st due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the county.

I spoke with the district's superintendent earlier today and he said parents can expect new district plans in the next few weeks.

Pkg "we ask our parents to be ready for a change in plans you know at any moment based on you know, covid cases."

Lowndes school district superintendent, sam allison, said administrators can't say what the upcoming changes will be yet since they don't know if cases will drop or not.

He said he sympathizes with parents who are unsure with sending their children back to school.

"there's just a lot of unknown, so i understand the uncertainty."

Administrators do plan to still follow a hybrid model.

Students will attend school on alternating days.

Superintendent allison said students and teachers will have to wear face masks and receive daily temperature checks.

Also, teachers will sanitize classrooms throughout the day and custodians will do a deep cleaning every night.

"where going to do everything the cdc has recommended.

Those are going to be our goals to do."

Tag: superintendent allison said administrators have seen an increase in the number of parents who want their children to do virtual learning.

The last day to sign up is july 31st.

In lowndes county.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.




