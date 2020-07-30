‘Rise up for Children’ human trafficking awareness march

Today is ‘World Day against Human Trafficking’ and community members gathered in Ocean Springs to raise awareness on how it can impact children.

- today is world day against huma- trafficking, and- community members gathered in - ocean springs to- raise awareness on how it can - impact children.

News 25's gran- chighizola has more.- - people of all ages broke out- their signs and put on their- blue wigs to raise awareness fo- a - cause that impacts children and- - - - families across the nation.

- sot-susie harvill: founder/ceo- "the more we know, the more we- can spot.

The more we can - protect our own kids.

- it's children from every walk o- life."- the human trafficking awareness- organization- 'advocates for freedom' put - togther the 'rise up for- children' - march as a way to help communit- members spot- the signs of trafficking as wel- as to recognize world - day against trafficking.- susie har-vill says human - trafficking is a problem- everywhere, including here on - the gulf coast.

- sot-susie harvill - "we have helped 271 people, and- most of them have been right- here on the coast."

- according to advocates for- freedom, one in three girls and- one in four boys are sexually - victimized before they turn 18,- and - 150-billion is made through - human trafficking.- local parents say in this day - and age, keeping an eye on your- children is now more important- than ever.- - - - sot-rachel kaminky: local paren- "there's really not many safe - places, and that's why this is- so important.

It happens- every single day across our - nation, but people don't know,- people don't realize it."

- and as residents marched down - ocean springs front beach with- signs of advocacy, the communit- prepares to - fight trafficking for as long a- necessary.- sot-susie harvill - "we are doing something about - it.

Our laws have changed so- much- from 2013.

And so this is so- important that we all pull- together, cause if we don't, it- is our- number two crime now, and it'll- soon be our number one crime."- in ocean springs, grant - chighizola, news