‘Rise up for Children’ human trafficking awareness march
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Today is ‘World Day against Human Trafficking’ and community members gathered in Ocean Springs to raise awareness on how it can impact children.

- today is world day against huma- trafficking, and- community members gathered in - ocean springs to- raise awareness on how it can - impact children.

News 25's gran- chighizola has more.- - people of all ages broke out- their signs and put on their- blue wigs to raise awareness fo- a - cause that impacts children and- - - - families across the nation.

- sot-susie harvill: founder/ceo- "the more we know, the more we- can spot.

The more we can - protect our own kids.

- it's children from every walk o- life."- the human trafficking awareness- organization- 'advocates for freedom' put - togther the 'rise up for- children' - march as a way to help communit- members spot- the signs of trafficking as wel- as to recognize world - day against trafficking.- susie har-vill says human - trafficking is a problem- everywhere, including here on - the gulf coast.

- sot-susie harvill - "we have helped 271 people, and- most of them have been right- here on the coast."

- according to advocates for- freedom, one in three girls and- one in four boys are sexually - victimized before they turn 18,- and - 150-billion is made through - human trafficking.- local parents say in this day - and age, keeping an eye on your- children is now more important- than ever.- - - - sot-rachel kaminky: local paren- "there's really not many safe - places, and that's why this is- so important.

It happens- every single day across our - nation, but people don't know,- people don't realize it."

- and as residents marched down - ocean springs front beach with- signs of advocacy, the communit- prepares to - fight trafficking for as long a- necessary.- sot-susie harvill - "we are doing something about - it.

Our laws have changed so- much- from 2013.

And so this is so- important that we all pull- together, cause if we don't, it- is our- number two crime now, and it'll- soon be our number one crime."- in ocean springs, grant - chighizola, news




