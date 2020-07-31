Candlelight vigil for Rep. John Lewis

Thanks will.

Also tonight - some huntsville residents came together to honor john lewis with a candlelight vigil and a projection show.

Images of the late congressman and alabama native were projected onto the side of the huntsville city hall building.

About 2-dozen people gathered below holding plastic candles as they spoke about and remembered the life's work of the man who referred to himself simply as "the boy from troy."

I think the enduring message that john lewis leaves us is that love is the most powerful force in the universe and we have to harness love in ways that will foster change and that will help people to achieve freedom.

Catherine hereford, the daughter of the first black student to integrate huntsville city schools and the tennessee valley progressive alliance also projected the design