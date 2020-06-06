Bar owners disheartened as 10 p.m. restriction on liquor sales looms

Some DFW Bars To Put Liquor License On The Line By Defying State Shutdown Order On Saturday Despite a bar shutdown order by Gov. Greg Abbott due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several North Texas bars plan to open on Saturday.

