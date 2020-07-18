Congress MLA Harish Dhami slips and falls into flooded rivulet in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot hit out at former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati over her remark that her party MLAs were merged with Congress 'unconstitutionally'.CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Mayawati is giving statement under pressure. She is working under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) direction. BJP is a fascist party, they don't believe in democracy."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra handed over the documents of her central government allotted accommodation, to officials of Central Public Works Department. She vacated the accommodation at Delhi's Lodhi Estate on July 30. The Central govt cancelled the allotment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's official accommodation on July 01.
West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra passed away at a Kolkata hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital around 17 days back due to heart and kidney related ailments. Hospital sources told new agencies that Mitra died following a cardiac arrest around 1:30 am on Thursday. Mitra's political career began during the 1960s as a student leader and spanned over five decades. Mitra became an MLA from Sealdah Assembly in 1972 constituency and represented it seven times. Known to be a master strategist, Mitra rose quickly in the ranks of the Congress to become one of the most popular party leader in the state. Mitra, who went on to become three-time president of the Congress' West Bengal unit from 1992-1996, 1996-1998 and then again from September 2018, was instrumental in clocking the best tally of 82 seats against the Left Front in the 1996 assembly polls.Tributes poured in for the Congress leader from leaders across the political spectrum. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi were among the top leaders who paid their respects to Mitra. Watch the full video for all the details.
The portion of a bridge built across Gosi River, under Pithoragarh and Bangapani tehsils has been collapsed on July 28. It has been collapsed following overnight heavy rainfall. Movement of people have also been halted in the route.
A former captain of the Indian wheelchair cricket team started working as a labourer in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh to earn a living for his family amid COVID-19 pandemic. Rajendra Singh Dhami is working as a labourer under Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme amid COVID-19 pandemic. He won several accolades as the captain of the Indian wheelchair cricket team but now he has been forced to work as a labourer. The current captain of the Uttarakhand team, Dhami was disabled due to paralysis and struggling financially during coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to ANI, Rajendra said, "A tournament was scheduled but got postponed due to COVID-19. I request the government to provide me job as per my qualification." Speaking to ANI, the District Magistrate (DM) of Pithoragarh, Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande said, "Currently, his economic condition seems to be bad. We have asked District Sports Officer to provide him money as immediate help. He will be given the benefits under Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana or other schemes so that he is able to earn a livelihood in future."
5 houses were washed away in Dharchula's Munsyari on July 19. Incident occurred after water level increased in the Gori River due to incessant rainfall. Pithoragarh DM, VK Jogdande said, "All affected families have been shifted to a safe place and will be provided compensation. 30 more houses are in danger."
India opened the suspension bridge for Nepal resident retired soldier in Indian Army on July 18. The suspension bridge in Dharchula between India and Nepal was opened for 30 minutes to repatriate citizens of both the country. The Border Security Force (BSF), Inspector said, "14 stranded Nepali nationals went back and 13 Indians returned. Some patients also came to this side for their treatment."
The Congress staged a nationwide protest in front of the Raj Bhavans of various states with the slogan 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution" against the actions of the BJP amid the ongoing political..