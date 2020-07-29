Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Helping students get Internet for virtual learning
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Helping students get Internet for virtual learning
Helping students get Internet for virtual learning
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

THAN EVER...AS MORE SCHOOLSPLAN FOR THEPOSSIBILITY OFVIRTUAL LEARNING...BUT WHAT HAPPENSIF YOU DON'T HAVE IT?N-B-C 26'S ABIGAILHANTKE SHOWS USHOW ONE SCHOOLDISTRICT IS SOLVINGTHE PROBLEM."It was quite an additionalcost."ROSENDALE-BRANDON SCHOOLDISTRICT...KNOWSJUST HOW IMPORTANTINTERNET ACCESS ISFOR VIRTUALLEARNING..."And not just access buthigh quality access."THEY TRIED IT OUTLAST YEAR, WHENTHINGS STARTEDSHUTTING DOWN DUETO COVID."We tried this past year todo all of our lessons in anasynchronous fashion.

Sothey can download themand watch them whenthey have better access.That was frustrating forthose families that wantedlive access."WHILE THE MAJORITYOF THE DISTRICTSAYS THEY DO HAVEINTERNETACCESS...THAT'S NOTEXACTLY EVERYBODY.FOR FAMILIES THATNEEDED HELP, THEDISTRICT BOUGHTMIFIS, AND SIGNED AFEW INTERNETCONTRACTS USINGREALLOCATEDFUNDS...TO HELPSTUDENTS GETACCESS TOLESSONS...BUT AGAIN,THE DISTRICT FOUNDA FEW PROBLEMS."In some places even aMiFi won't work becausethere is no cell phoneaccess.

So we'll do theanalog approach and we'llhave to call on a good ol'fashion landlinetelephone."SO GOING INTO THISSCHOOLYEAR...SUPERINTENDANT WAYNE WEBERSAYS THEY HAVE ALITTLE BIT MORE OF APLAN..."Our intent this year if wego virtual again, thosefamilies that don't haveaccess, we providehotspots, MiFi's for them."ADDING...THEY'REDOING THEIR BEST TOBUILD ABUDGET...WORKINGAROUND THEUNKNOWN."The MiFi's themselvesare free but then it's thetwo year contract to signon to provide that.//That isagain what we're lookingat this year, is anticipatingthe unknown and preparefor it."ABIGAIL HANTKE, NBC26AS OF LAST WEEK...THE ROSENDALE-BRANDON SCHOOL




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Learning Curve: A Lesson On Distance Learning For Parents [Video]

Learning Curve: A Lesson On Distance Learning For Parents

Navigating a virtual world is hard enough for students and sometimes even more so for the families that help them. But, a Sacramento technology teacher is stepping up to offer her expertise at no cost..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:09Published
MNPS makes preparations for virtual learning [Video]

MNPS makes preparations for virtual learning

Students began picking up hotspots and laptops Wednesday ahead of the fall semester.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:59Published
How do we maintain equity during a remote learning environment? p1 [Video]

How do we maintain equity during a remote learning environment? p1

Virtual learning presents many challenges for teachers and students. One of them being maintaining equity for students even when they're learning from home. Ashford Hughes, MNPS Executive Officer of..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 24:55Published