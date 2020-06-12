Calls to child abuse hotlines down amid COVID-19 pandemic

TEACHERS AND STAFF AREALSO MANDATORYREPORTERS FOR CHILDABUSE.OVER THE LAST FEWMONTHS, CHILD ABUSEHOTLINES SAY THEY'VEBEEN RECEIVING FEWERCALLS...WHICH ISN'T NECESSARILYA GOOD THING.ANCHOR CAITLIN KNUTEHAS MORE ON WHATCOULD BE A TROUBLINGSIDE EFFECT OF THEPANDEMIC.Earlier this week we sharedthe story of Elena Nanneman,who says she was sexuallyabused by an elder in herchurch as a young child.Now 22, the Johnson Countywoman is sharing her story toencourage other victims tocome forward..

And encourageadults to listen.Elena Nanneman, AbuseSurvivor: "I don't know where Iwould have been, physically ormentally had I continued tokeep it to myself."When Nanneman told herfamily year ago, they broughther to Sunflower House, aChildren's Advocacy Center inShawnee.Michelle Herman, Dir/CEOSunflower House: "The firsthing you need to do is remaincalm and you need to listen tothat child and convey that youbelieve them."But, SUNFLOWER HOUSEDIRECTOR AND CEOMICHELLE HERMAN notesthat for every 1 child whocomes forward, there are 10more who are being abusedand stay silent.That's why watching out forsigns of child is so important.something that's been moredifficult during the pandemic."At the Sunflower House, theysaw 101 children for forensicinterviews between April andJune.Compare that to 137 duringthe same three months lastyear..

A 26% drop.

That'ssimilar to what local DCFofficials say they're seeingwith hotline callsOverall, experts say calls tothe child abuse hotline habeen down this yearcompared to year's past,starting in March.At the peak of the shutdown,in April, calls were downsignificantly.For example, D-F-C in theKansas City region took 959reports of child abuse.Compare that to more tha24-hundred calls in 2019..

Andclose to 18-hundred the twoyears prior.Dr. Mary Moffatt, M.D.

ChildAbuse Pediatrician, Children'sMercy: "And this is probablybecause people who arerecognized as mandatedprofessionals, throughout lotsof areas in society, just arenoseeing the children."DCF reports 30% of theirhotline calls come fromteachers and schoolpersonnel.So, there's hope that ifchildren return to school,mandatory reporters will catchthose early signs.But, there's another theoryexplaining why numbers aredown, one that offers apossible silver lining to thpandemic with more parentsbeing homeDr. Moffatt : "So the thoughtbeing that reliance, lessreliance on other caregiversand the primary caregiver, bethat the Mom or the Dad in thehome consistently, hasconferred a protective effecton the child."Caitlin Knute: "Although that isjust a theory, one thingremains certain.

Experts andadvocates agree, if you seesomething that looks likeabuse, say something.

It couldbe life-saving.Caitlin Knute, 41 ActionNews."