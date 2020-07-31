Butte County hospital bed availability explained

Action News Now spoke with public health about how many patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 and how many of those are in ICU beds.

Some confusion about how many coronavirus patients are hospitalized and how many i-c-u beds are available in butte county.

Action news now reporter christina vitale breaks down the numbers.

York: a review of the latest covid 19 numbers in butte county show us our statistics are still going in the wrong direction butte county surpassing 900 cases on thursday.

But how many of those cases are serious enough to be in the hospital?

If you look at the states website its reporting 27 covid patients in butte county hospitals-- but the county's data shows only 7 hospitalized... .... york: so the county only reports on bute county residents so our hospital sees many more patients outsdie of butte county so the state's number of 27 is correct -- but 20 are not from butte county.

York:what the state is looking at is increased hospitalization rates due to covid patients toally they're not concerned about where the patients lives it sjust whether or not theres an increase in hospitalizations according to the states website -- only 13% of i-c-u beds in butte count are open... york: what the state is reporting on is the availbility of icu beds overall no necessarily those beds being used by covid patients.

Public health tells us there are 53 i-c-u beds in the butte county hospitals the states has 47 of them occupies.

Just 10 of those are covid-19 patients... with only 6 open beds.

York: i know i sound like a broken record but it bears repeating we as a community have the ability and the responsibility to turn the curve so our case numbers go down.

to view the full press conference from today by butte county public health -- visit our website action news now dot com.

Now to butte county numbers.... butte county surpassed 900 total cases today after reporting*24 new cases.

7 people have died, and again - 7 those cases are serious enough to be in the hospital?

