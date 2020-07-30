Global  
 

Trump walks back calls for election delay
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Trump walks back calls for election delay

Trump walks back calls for election delay

U.S. President Donald Trump said at a press conference Thursday he doesn't want to delay the 2020 election just hours after tweeting the idea himself.

Gloria Tso reports.

