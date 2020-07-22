Global  
 

Parker lauds Fulham's mental toughness
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Scott Parker believes Fulham will need to repeat the hard-nosed mental“ingredient” that saw them past Cardiff to beat Brentford and reach thePremier League.

Fulham lost 2-1 in the Championship play-off semi-final secondleg at Craven Cottage on Thursday night, but still reached the final 3-2 onaggregate.

Fulham into play-off final despite Cardiff defeat

 Fulham withstand a Cardiff fightback to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg at Craven Cottage.
BBC News

Fulham into Championship play-off final despite Cardiff defeat

 Fulham withstand a Cardiff fightback to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg at Craven Cottage.
BBC News

Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg win

 Scott Parker brushes aside Neil Harris' suggestion that Fulham celebrated victory at Cardiff City as if they were already at Wembley.
BBC News

Fulham take charge of play-off semi-final with Cardiff

 Fulham score two brilliant first-leg goals to take total control of their Championship play-off semi-final against Cardiff City.
BBC News

Weather forecast: Is there a heatwave on the way? [Video]

Weather forecast: Is there a heatwave on the way?

A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for a hot Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Teenager sentenced for burgling home of Cardiff City footballer [Video]

Teenager sentenced for burgling home of Cardiff City footballer

An 18-year-old man has been given a community order for helping stealthousands of pounds of belongings from Cardiff City footballer Sol Bambaduring a burglary. Daniel Flynn targeted the Ivory Coast international’s homein Cardiff and drove off in the player’s black Range Rover while he wasinvolved in a pre-season friendly.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Brentford 1-2 Barnsley: Tykes grab late winner to secure Championship survival

 Barnsley grab an injury-time winner at Brentford to secure Championship survival and condemn the Bees to the play-offs.
BBC News

Parker disappointed by Fulham display [Video]

Parker disappointed by Fulham display

Fulham's Scott Parker claimed he was disappointed with the performance from his side in their defeat to Cardiff. However, they have done enough to book a spot at Wembley for the Sky Bet..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 09:35Published