Parker lauds Fulham's mental toughness

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fulham F.C. Association football club in England
Fulham into play-off final despite Cardiff defeatFulham withstand a Cardiff fightback to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg at Craven Cottage.
BBC News
Fulham into Championship play-off final despite Cardiff defeatFulham withstand a Cardiff fightback to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg at Craven Cottage.
BBC News
Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg winScott Parker brushes aside Neil Harris' suggestion that Fulham celebrated victory at Cardiff City as if they were already at Wembley.
BBC News
Fulham take charge of play-off semi-final with CardiffFulham score two brilliant first-leg goals to take total control of their Championship play-off semi-final against Cardiff City.
BBC News
Scott Parker English association football player and manager
Cardiff Capital city of Wales
Weather forecast: Is there a heatwave on the way?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Teenager sentenced for burgling home of Cardiff City footballer
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Brentford Human settlement in England
Brentford 1-2 Barnsley: Tykes grab late winner to secure Championship survivalBarnsley grab an injury-time winner at Brentford to secure Championship survival and condemn the Bees to the play-offs.
BBC News
Craven Cottage football stadium in Fulham, London
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources