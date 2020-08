Rio, Farrell open up on mental health Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:12s - Published 2 weeks ago Rio, Farrell open up on mental health Rio Ferdinand and Owen Farrell open up on mental health and the pressures of representing their country as part of a series of films from the Heads Up campaign. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Sport stars open up on mental health struggles



Courtesy: Royal Foundation Former England captain Rio Ferdinand and Englandrugby captain Owen Farrell are among sport stars and their famous fans todiscuss their experiences of mental health, as part.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 2 weeks ago